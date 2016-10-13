Four late goals see Barrowby progress

Nottingham Youth

League Cup

Pegasus U16s 5

Barrowby U16s 8

Round one of the Nottingham Youth League Cup saw Barrowby under 16s beating Pegasus 8-5.

The game started poorly for Barrowby, conceding a goal within a few minutes of kick off.

However, from a scintillating 15-minute period of free-flowing, passing football Barrowby took a comfortable 3-1 lead with two goals coming from well drilled corners.

Although Barrowby looked to be in control of the game, Pegasus fought back and, at half time, the game stood at 4-3 in Barrowby’s favour, a very narrow margin to take into the second half against a determined ngham Youth League Cup

Pegasus side.

To their credit, Pegasus got themselves ahead in the game at 5-4 with just 15 minutes to go, and although injuries to Kay and Whitworth had disrupted the away side’s game plan the strength on the bench allowed key players to be rested ready for an attack-minded final 15 minutes.

The home side had no such luxury and so, through some incredible counter attacking football, Barrowby scored a further four goals in quick succession, stunning the home side and to the delight of the away support.

Goalscorers Ludew (four), Cann (three), Harris.