Gingerbreads snap up a hat-trick of players

Grantham Town have brought in three players to bolster their squad.

Defender Jamie Tank, utility player Mason Warren and striker Kuda Muskwe have all linked up with the Gingerbreads.

Jamie Tank.

Tank, 23, has joined from Rugby Town.

His career started at Walsall and he was sold to Wolves back in 2012 for an initial fee of £20,000 on a two-year contract.

He then joined Leamington, making 60 appearances before moving to Rugby at the start of this season.

Muskwe, a Rotherham United academy scholar, signed a two-year professional contract with the Millers in December, and made his Town debut from the bench during Saturday’s victory over Stafford Rangers.

Mason Warren.

Muskwe certainly knows where the goal is, having netted six times during a previous loan spell with Northern Premier Division One South side Stocksbridge Park Steels.

He has joined on an initial month-long loan.

The Zimbabwe-born attacker is good friends with fellow loanee Luther Wildin, having studied at at Leicester’s Beauchamp College with the Notts County man.

Warren, 19, has also joined on a month’s loan from Rotherham.

He is a left sided player and is comfortable at full back or down the wing.

He came through the Millers youth system and has previously had a loan spell at Harrogate Town.

He made his full debut for Rotherham against Morecambe in the EFL cup back in August.

Warren and Tank both look set to make their debuts against Halesowen Town on Saturday.

On top of these new arrivals, the Gingerbreads have also agreed to extend the loans of two current players.

Wildin and central midfielder Harry Clifton have both agreed to extend their loan periods with Town.

Both players have been ever-presents since they linked up with Grantham and have made good impressions on the pitch.

Manager Adam Stevens explained: “We’re really happy with both lads.

“They both want to learn and get as much out of their time with us as possible.

“They both like to play football in a way I want us to and that’s a great bonus.”

There have also been departures at the club this week with strikers Danny Durkin and Conor Higgins joining Evo-Stik Northern League Division One (South) side Spalding United.