Grantham Town Academy and Arrows agree Hanratty loan extension

Grantham Town Academy and Harrowby United have agreed to extend the loan of promising forward Lloyd Hanratty until the end of the season.

The 16-year-old opened his goal scoring account for the Arrows against Rothwell Corinthians and is hoping emulate his form with the Academy after scoring five times in three games.

Hanratty said: “It’s an honour to have the opportunity to be playing at a good level of football at 16, something I am thankful of Grantham Town Academy and Harrowby United for giving me the opportunity.

“I want to continue learning and improving my game and I know I am in safe hands with Alex [Cross] at the Academy and Russ [Cousins] at Harrowby.”

Academy manager Cross is impressed with how the link between the two clubs is helping players’ progression: “We’ve had three players out on loan at Harrowby and the lads have learnt a lot from the experience. I’m pleased with how Russ and Sam [Ralph] at Harrowby have utilised the lads and I am expecting to see Lloyd’s game to continue to improve.

“Lloyd’s a very grounded young man and has shown his qualities in making the step up to their first team. I couldn’t be happier with how Lloyd, Liam and Morgan have applied themselves at a tough level of football.”

Harrowby joint managers Cousins and Ralph issued a statement, stating: “Lloyd is a great lad who works hard and is a great listener. He’s done really well for us so far and we are very happy to have his loan period extend for the rest of the season.

“A huge thanks to Alex Cross at Grantham Town for working with us and allowing this to happen.”