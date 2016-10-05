Grantham Town appoint Speed as director of football

Grantham Town FC this week announced the appointment of Adrian Speed as director of football.

Speed needs no introduction to most, having played 667 times for the Gingerbreads during a playing career that spanned 16 seasons, with two spells as caretaker manager.

Town chairman Roger Booth said: “I’m delighted Adrian has accepted our offer to join the club in an official capacity having been an ambassador of the club for many years since his retirement.”

Speed’s role will include acting as a intermediary between the manager and the board, for not only the first team but also that of the newly-formed GTFC Academy.

Speed said: “I’m proud and privileged to become director of football at a club that I have spent so much of my life. I’m genuinely pleased to be here at the club and very much looking forward to getting down to work.”

He will take up his new role with immediate effect.

First team manager Adam Stevens said he and Speed enjoyed a good relationship together. He added: “Being a football man and a Grantham legend, this can only be a major positive, in terms of making the football club progressive as a whole.”

Academy manager Alex Cross concurred: “Fantastic to see Adrian appointed in such an important position. This will hopefully allow us to build a strong pathway for players to progress into the first team.”