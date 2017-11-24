Grantham Town are geared up for big FA Trophy game

Grantham Town go into the Third Qualifying Round of the FA Trophy for the first time in 12 years when they host Chorley at The Meres tomorrow (Saturday).

Chorley are currently ninth in the National League North, two points outside the play-off places.

Smells like team spirit at The Meres. Photo: Toby Roberts

Gingerbreads manager Adam Stevens is relishing the challenge, but is not fearing facing the side managed by former Blackburn Rovers striker Matt Jansen.

Stevens said: “I watched their FA Cup tie against Fleetwood and was impressed by them. However, our lads are really enjoying themselves at the moment. They’re working hard for each other, they’ve got a great bond and don’t want to lose any match.”

Saturday’s 3-0 win at Buxton was Town’s seventh successive victory, with the league’s top striker Lee Shaw bagging a hat trick to maintain their third spot in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Stevens was delighted with Saturday’s performance at The Silverlands. He said: “The lads were superb on Saturday. Buxton had a couple of chances in the first half, but with Lee Shaw we were able to go in at the break one goal to the good. And from there, we never looked back.”

Grantham Town chairman Roger Booth is really pleased with one aspect of the team’s current successes in particular – and that’s the bond between the players and the supporters.

Mr Booth said: “The support we have is phenomenal. I can turn up at any match and I know who I’m going to be saying hello to. Throughout Saturday they were really vocal in the support and they had lots of fun throughout the 90 minutes.

“Then, at full time, to see the players go over and hug, high-five and celebrate with the fans was wonderful to see.

“We have a big game on Saturday, everyone at the club is looking forward to it. We are playing some tremendous football this season and achieving some great results. Exciting times at Grantham.

“What would be nice on Saturday would be all those people that sit on the fence to turn up and support us. We are surely the most exciting team in the league currently and with the chance to go forward in the FA Trophy, it should be a great day.

“So make sure you don’t miss it.

“If you are a football fan and live in or around Grantham, surely there is no better time to come and see what is on offer at The Meres.”

Kick-off tomorrow is 3pm.

l The Gingerbreads are offering a Black and White Friday offer! In 2018, there are 10 scheduled home fixtures and, with the side in the mix at the top end of the table, are offering a mid-season ticket at just £65 for adults (a saving of £35) and £40 for concessions (a saving of £20).

In addition, every ticket purchased includes a free child season ticket for the remainder of the season.