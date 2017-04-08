Grantham Town bag another three points

Another dominant home performance against Rushall Olympic saw Grantham Town secure three more points towards their push for a play-off berth on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads generally had the upper hand throughout in the 2-1 win, with the visitors’ goal only coming in the dying minutes, which made for a twitchy period of added time.

The match got off to a pretty frantic start at a sun-drenched Meres stadium, and a couple of early short back passes to goalkeeper Kieran Preston had hearts in mouths for Town fans.

But Grantham played some good football in the first half, although the game looked to have 0-0 written all over it, with no reward for their efforts by half time.

The heat seemed to be getting to both sides pretty soon after the break, with error after error, but the Gingerbreads injected some excitement back into the afternoon when they deservedly took the lead in the 58th minute.

Danny Meadows put a ball through to Lee Shaw who ran in on goal through a gaping Rushall defence, before slotting past keeper Sam Arnold.

And, so, it was all Grantham again going forward and they were rewarded a second time on 70 minutes when skipper Stefan Galinski volleyed in through a gaggle of legs from the edge of the box, leaving Arnold rooted to the spot.

With the wind and a clean sheet seemingly a sure thing, the Gingerbreads were denied the latter when they were caught out in the 89th minute, with Brian Smirkle glancing in a header from a deft cross.

Referee Mr Bell added four minutes to the game but Town held out to claim all three points.

Grantham Town: Preston, Wildin, Storey, Purcicoe, Galinski (c), Meadows, Clifton, Hollingsworth, Dasaolu (Burrows 78), Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw. Subs not used: Curtis, Gibbons, Da Silva Bastos, Martin.