Grantham Town bolster squad ahead of pre-season opening game at The Meres

Grantham Town announced manager Adam Stevens’ latest signings this week, ahead of the Gingerbreads opening pre-season game at The Meres on Friday (July 14) night.

Left-winger Reece Morris has joined from Gresley FC where last season he won numerous awards, including joint top scorer.

Andy Wright has returned to the Gingerbreads after he was released by Lincoln City.

Also joining from the Imps is left-back Ryley Thompson.

Finally, Jack McMillan has come to Town following his release from Notts County.

The Gingerbreads’ first pre-season game should have been on Tuesday night at Dunkirk FC, but the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Town take on Spalding United in the Lincs County Shield on Friday, kick-off 7.45pm.

See this week’s Grantham Journal for Grantham Town’s NPL Premier Division fixtures for 2017-18.