Grantham Town bounce back from hiccup with victory on the road at Ravens

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Coalville Town 1

Grantham Town 3

Grantham Town quickly got over the hiccup of their home defeat to Stafford Rangers on Saturday, bouncing back in style with a comfortable away victory at the home of the Ravens.

Gingerbreads goals came courtesy of the Shaws – Lee and Luke – and Danny Meadows, and it was the latter who had the first chance for Grantham when he fired wide early on. And Coalville almost gifted the Gingerbreads the lead with a too-close-for-comfort near own goal.

Grantham took a deserved lead on the half hour mark when Lee Shaw broke away down the left flank and pinged in an accurate cross to Meadows who duly obliged with a header into the back of the Ravens net.

The home side had the ball in the back of the Grantham net minutes later, but the referee pulled play back for a foul committed during the build-up.

The visitors had to settle for a single goal advantage going into half time, although the Gingerbreads did have further chances to extend their lead through Jack McMenemy and Andrew Wright.

However, six minutes into the second half, Grantham did open up the gap to two goals. The move started with defender Oliver Luto feeding Luke Shaw up front. Luke linked up with Lee Shaw who took on the Coalville keeper and won, slotting home for 2-0.

With their tails up, the Gingerbreads perhaps snipped another goalfest and opened up a three-goal cushion in the 63rd minute. Wright played the ball forward to Luke Shaw who curled beautifully past the Coalville custodian and into the back of the net.

Despite Grantham’s dominance, they were unable to keep a clean sheet and leaked a goal in the 76th minute when they conceded a penalty after Tom Potts was adjudged to have pushed Nathan Watson in the box. Daniel Creaney stepped up and converted the spot kick.

But the Gingerbreads were undaunted by this slight set-back and, despite not adding to their tally, comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to bring home another useful three points.

Grantham Town: Preston, Potts, Luto, Lewis, Galinski (c), Hollingsworth, Meadows, Wright, McMenemy, Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw. Subs: Burrows, Curtis, Thompson, Baker, Da Silva Bastos.

Att: 224.