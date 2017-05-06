Grantham Town celebrate season at The Gingerbread

Grantham Town held their end of season presentation at The Gingerbread venue on Saturday.

More than 100 players, fans, volunteers and Board members gathered to celebrate what was a tremendous second half to their season that catapulted the Gingerbreads to a league cup final and the edge of the play-off places.

Grantham Town chairman Roger Booth alongside Nigel Marshall. Photo: Mike Gaffney

Club chairman Roger Booth was in ebullient form as he expressed his gratitude to all who played on the pitch, and he then thanked the team who work behind the scenes who all contributed to putting the Town back into contention.

Mr Booth said the mood in the club was upbeat and this would be carried over into next season. Speaking at the end of the evening, he said: “The early signs are that we will be able to keep the majority of our young squad at the club and we must build on the foundations we have put in place, on and off the pitch.”

Star of the evening was top striker Lee Shaw who picked up three awards for Supporters’, Manager’s and Players’ player, to go with the Supporters’ one he received last season.

Local lad Lee, supported by his own fan club, expressed his delight at winning all three trophies and thanked everyone who had supported him over the season.

A table of Gingerbreads supporters at the club's annual awards night. Photo: Mike Gaffney

The other recipient of an award on the night was Gingerbreads stalwart Nigel Marshall, who has been involved with the club since the 1970s, who received a standing ovation from the assembled group as he went up to receive the Marge and George Freeston Trophy for his contribution to the club.

In addition, club secretary Pat Nixon’s outstanding contribution over 30 years was warmly acknowledged.

To top off the Bank Holiday weekend celebrations, the club have subsequently announced that leading marksman Lee Shaw has signed a new contract for the forthcoming season.

Mr Booth said: “Lee is an asset to the club and we were keen to retain his services, so getting this bit of business done early is good for both parties and puts down a marker on our intentions next season.”