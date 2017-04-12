Grantham Town close gap to play-offs

Grantham Town closed the gap to the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-offs after their 2-1 victory at Coalville Town on Tuesday night, moving up to seventh in the league.

Defender Luther Wildin put the Gingerbreads ahead when he tucked the ball away from close range in the 25th minute.

Grantham held the lead until the 51st minute when the home side replied through an impressive Danny Jenno free kick.

However, Grantham sealed the win when Jeremiah Dasaolu danced his way into a shooting position and fired in off the underside of the crossbar in the 65th minute.

The Gingerbreads now head to Buxton on Saturday and Corby Town on Easter Monday.