Grantham Town confirm trio secured for next season

Grantham Town manager Adam Stevens has been busy, already securing three of last season’s squad for the next campaign.

Top scorer Lee Shaw, who netted 28 times in 2016/17 has committed to the club by signing a new one year contract. Shaw joined the club from Harrowby United in the summer of 2015 and has made more than 100 appearances for the club, netting 38 goals in the process.

He is joined by ever-present goalkeeper Kieran Preston who joined the Gingerbreads in October from Stafford Rangers. Preston, who made his debut at Stratford Town in the FA Trophy, played every game for the rest of the season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 37 appearances.

Captain Stefan Galinski joins the duo as he also agreed to a new one year deal with the Gingerbreads.

Galinski missed just one game during the 2016/17 season (through suspension). He joined the club in February 2016 from Alfreton Town and scored twice last season.

Manager Adam Stevens commented: “I’m delighted to have secured the trio. They all played a major part in our season last time out and I hope to add to those names in the coming days”