Grantham Town cruise through to next round of FA Trophy

FA Trophy

First qualifying round, replay

Grantham Town 4

Stratford 0

Grantham Town eased their way through to the next round of the competition with a confident display at a chilly Meres on Tuesday night.

Lee Shaw gave the Gingerbreads the lead in the 19th minute.

Three minutes after the break, Felipe Barcelos doubled the home side’s advantage to lay the foundations for the second half.

Grantham went 3-0 up on 80 minutes through Harry Clifton, and Barcelos sealed victory eight minutes later.

The Gingerbreads will now host Matlock Town in the second qualifying round on Saturday, November 12.