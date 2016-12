Grantham Town headed home from Ilkeston FC with all three points after they defeated their old foes 3-0.

The Gingerbreads took the lead when Danny Meadows poked home from an Ellis Storey ball.

Two minutes later, Felipe Barcelos doubled Town’s advantage to give his side a 2-0 half time lead.

The icing on the cake came when Luke Shaw caused enough confusion to force an Ilson defender to concede an own goal.