Grantham Town denied all three points after losing lead late on

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 3

Spennymoor Town 3

The game kicked off at a frenetic pace under torrential rain which continued for the majority of the 90 minutes, making for both a slippery pitch and ball.

The visitors bossed the Gingerbreads for much of the first half, keeping them very much on the back foot with wave after wave of well-constructed moves all over the pitch, passing with fluidity and frustrating the home side with their deft trickery.

But despite their domination, they were unable to find the back of the net, helped by Grantham captain Stefan Galinski twice clearing brilliantly off the goal line, with his goalkeeper Jake Turner also having a good game.

As the rain abated so did the speed of the game and, very much against the run of play, the Gingerbreads took the lead in the 38th minute with Luther Wildin finding the Spennymoor defence half asleep.

Grantham doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half. Once again the visitors’ defence was in disarray when a loose ball from a back pass was latched on to quickly by Filipe Barcelo who rounded Spennymoor keeper Daniel Lowson, who slipped on the wet grass, and literally walked the ball into the net.

It remained 2-0 to the Gingerbreads until the 75th minute when a quick Spennymoor counter-attack saw substitute Mark Anderson fire into the roof of the net past a helpless Turner.

Grantham restored their two goal buffer nine minutes later when Lee Shaw got on the end of a goal kick, beat the visitors’ defence, and fired in with aplomb.

But the home side conceded a penalty a minute later after Galinski got in a tangle with Shane Henry. Joseph Tait fired home from the spot.

With a minute of regular play remaining and three points looking to be on the cards, the Gingerbreads conceded a third time when sub Andrew Johnson found gaps in both the home defence and Turner’s legs, through which he slotted in to force a share of the points.

Grantham Town: Turner, Wildin, Storey, Tank, Galinski, Hollingsworth, Meadows, Lewis, Barcelos (Saunders, 78), Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw. Subs not used: Beckett, Muskwe, Warren. Att: 167.