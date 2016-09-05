Grantham Town earn FA Cup replay at The Meres this Tuesday night

Grantham Town’s FA Cup First Qualifying Round match at Chasetown ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday and so the two teams will slug it out again in a replay at The Meres on Tuesday night.

The Gingerbreads suffered a disastrous start when they conceded on two minutes when Mitch Piggon fired home from a Josh Ruff ball.

Grantham breathed a sigh of relief when another Chasetown goal was ruled out for offside, before the Gingerbreads levelled on 15 minutes through Danny Meadows from the edge of the penalty area.

Paul Sullivan struck the bar after he beat Town keeper Jake Turner whilst, at the other end, Danny Durkin forced a couple of good saves from Chasetown goalie John Bateman.

Turner denied Jack Langston to keep the scores level at half time.

Durkin went close to putting Grantham ahead with a header shortly after the break, and Ryan Wynter headed over Turner’s bar in a second half that failed to live up to the first.

Kick-off at The Meres on Tuesday night is 7.45pm, with the winner facing Bedworth United at home on Saturday, September 17.