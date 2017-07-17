Grantham Town ease through to semi-finals of Lincs County Shield

Grantham Town eased comfortably into the last four of the Lincs County Senior Cup with a 3-0 victory over Spalding United at The Meres on Friday night.

Gingerbreads manager Adam Stevens took the opportunity to debut some of the new faces at the club, including Matt Baker, Jack McMillan, Keegan Everington and Ollie Luto.

The home side went in front in the eighth minute when last season’s top scorer Lee Shaw squared across the six yard box where Spalding’s Paul Walker turned the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Grantham were two to the good around the quarter-hour mark when Danny Meadows’ header connected with a corner kick from Curtis Burrows.

Town were unable to extend their advantage in the first half and, following the half time break, Stevens brought on substitutes Rhys Lewis and Andy Wright for Everington and McMillan.

With no further goals, Stevens swapped Jeremiah Dasaolu, Shaw and Ludo for Reece Thompson, Tom Potts and George Couzens – and it was the latter who scored the Gingerbreads’ third with a neat finish past the United goalkeeper.

The final quarter-hour saw Academy player Tom Curtis and Charlie Wolfe come on as the Gingerbreads saw out a promising start to their pre-season campaign.

Grantham will now meet Gainsborough Trinity in the semi-finals at The Northolme on Thursday night, kick-off 7.45pm.

The two sides last met in 2015/16 when Trinity won 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at The Meres.

The winners will face either Boston United or Grimsby Town in the final.

The Gingerbreads travel to Lincoln United tonight and will host York City at The Meres on Saturday.