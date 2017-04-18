Grantham Town experience highs and lows in chase for play-off spot

Grantham Town triumphed 1-0 at fellow play-off hopefuls Buxton on Saturday.

A single second half Lee Shaw goal lifted them into fifth place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

However, they suffered an upset on Easter Monday when they were defeated 3-0 at lowly Corby Town, dropping them to seventh.

The Gingerbreads could still mathematically make the play-offs, but they would need to win their final league game at champions Blyth Spartans, and rely on Workington losing both their two remaining games heavily, when the matter of goal difference would come into play – not to mention relying on the likes of Buxton and Whitby Town – who are also still in with a sniff – also slipping up in the final run-in.

For now, Grantham turn their attention to the Integro League Cup Final against Bamber Bridge at Leek on Wednesday night.

Good luck boys!