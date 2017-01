Grantham Town extended their unbeaten run to 12 games with a 1-0 victory at Stafford Rangers in the Norther Premier League Premier Division on Saturday.

Following an eventful but goalless first 45 minutes, the Gingerbreads finally went in front with a Lee Shaw goal in the 73rd minute.

The win took Grantham back up to seventh place in the league.

The Gingerbreads are at home next Saturday when they host Ashton United.

Kick-off is 3pm with family of four tickets priced again at £15.