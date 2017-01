Grantham Town made the Bank Holiday Monday trip to Sutton Coldfield Town worth the journey.

The Gingerbreads extended their unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory over the relegation likelies in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The game was a goalless stalemate at half time and Grantham left it late, but two goals in the final six minutes from Harry Clifton and Lee Shaw sealed the home side’s fate.