Grantham Town hit the Royals for six!

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 6

Sutton Coldfield Town 1

A resurgent Grantham Town bounced back from four successive defeats with an emphatic victory over the Royals at The Meres on Tuesday night.

Star striker Lee Shaw scored two goals in each half as the Gingerbreads stopped the rot in style, bringing some welcome cheer to the home club’s faithful support.

In a quick-paced game, Grantham had a penalty shout in the third minute after a trip on Lee Shaw, and a good chance to take the lead squandered four minutes later when Danny Meadows side-footed off target.

It was all Grantham going forward with a goal looking inevitable, and Lee Shaw duly obliged in the 18th minute from a Luke Shaw through-ball, slotting past Sutton Coldfield keeper Mason Springthorpe.

The visitors had a Luis Morrison-Derbyshire header go just wide in the 29th minute, seconds before the Gingerbreads doubled their lead with Luke Shaw curling a cross in beautifully to Lee Shaw who nodded the ball home for his brace.

Springthorpe denied Michael Hollingsworth, Jordan Hempenstall and Andy Wright before he was finally beaten a third time in the 43rd minute, this time by Luke Shaw after a good move initiated by Hollingsworth and Hempenstall.

Grantham had a couple of scoring opportunities foiled early in the second half, before the Royals pulled a goal back through the always dangerous looking Gurgit Singh, following some complacent Gingerbreads defending.

There were further chances for both sides, the majority for Grantham, before the home eventually regained their three-goal buffer, with Lee Shaw completing his hat trick on 78 minutes after Springthorpe failed to stop his bobbling strike.

Lee Shaw struck again three minutes later, running in on goal from a Hempenstall header forward and firing past a helpless Springthorpe to the cheers of the Gingerbreads fans.

With the match seemingly done and dusted at 5-1, the first minute of added time saw a sixth Grantham goal with Wright’s evasive solo run down the left and resulting shot finding the back of the net to put the icing on the cake.

Grantham Town: Preston, Potts, Luto, Baker, Galinski (Lewis 45), Hollingsworth, Meadows (Burrows 80), Wright, Hempenstall, Lee Shaw (Jack McMenemy 82), Luke Shaw. Subs not used: Dasaolu, Curtis. Att: 164.