Grantham Town launch competition to name new pitchside food outlet?

Grantham Town are running a competition to name its newly refurbished pitchside catering outlet at The Meres stadium.

The club are looking for entries via any of their social media channels for fans to name the facility, situated at the North End of the ground.

As you can see from the picture, the former programme hut has undergone a dramatic makeover during the summer and is set to be open for the first home league game of the new season against Marine next Saturday (August 12).

To enter the competition, contact the club via Facebook, Twitter or by email to media@granthamtownfc.com with your suggestions. Deadline for entries is 7pm on August 9.

The winner will be announced on the opening day of the season and will receive two complimentary tickets and a meal from the newly-named hut.

The would like to thank Hatherley Commercial Services for all their efforts, time and equipment in making this possible (www.newarkcateringequipment.co.uk).