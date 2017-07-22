Grantham Town lose to Minstermen of Mills

Grantham Town suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of former Gingerbreads manager Gary Mills’ York City at The Meres on Saturday.

Always the underdogs on paper for this pre-season friendly, Town put in an improved performance in the second half, having gone into half time two goals down.

Following a steady, balanced start by both sides, the sharp looking Minstermen began to dominate in all areas of the pitch.

Both sides had goal scoring opportunities but on the 30th minute York went ahead when John Parkin stabbed in from close range, following a steady and meticulous build-up.

Grantham conceded a free kick a minute later when Alex Whittle was unceremoniously hacked down.

Josh Law stepped up and curled his effort beautifully around the Town wall, past the outstretched arm of Kieran Preston, and in off the post.

Both teams rang the changes at half time with a sprinkling of substitutes.

Town looked a stronger side in the second period and the game became more balanced.

The Gingerbreads got the reward for their efforts in the 77th minute, Ryley Thompson heading in a rebound after Lee Shaw’s shot was blocked, following a pacy set-up involving Jeremiah Dasaolu.

Thoughts of snatching an equaliser and taking the game to penalties were finally dashed in the first minute of added time when City’s Kaine Felix fired into the top of the net after Preston had made a great reaction save on the goal line.

Att: 231.