Grantham Town lottery winners

An open training day will be held for Sleaford Town Junior FC on Saturday, October 22
Grantham Town Supporters Club lotto (sponsored by Galaxy Fish Bar), September 9 draw:

£200 – 655 C. Jones; £10 – 646 E. Smith; £5 – 148 J. Tilley, 90 A. Pick, 25 C. Marshall, 648 M. Motley, 347 N. Manterfield, 534 A. Hardy.