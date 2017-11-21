Search

Grantham Town lottery winners

Grantham Town Supporters Club lotto, November 18 draw:

£200 – 352 M. Oliver; £10 – 161 J. Gibson; £5 – 576 I. De’ath, 852 C. Taylor, 762 N. Taylor, 531 D. Atter, 797 A. Taylor, 329 D. Fraher.