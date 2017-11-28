Search

Grantham Town lottery winners

Football
Grantham Town Supporters Club lotto, November 25 draw:

£200 – 88 M. Gilbert; £10 – 36 P. Jacklin; £5 – 715 B. Philpotts, 542 B. Rattue, 60 Mrs Newcombe, 92 I. Phillips, 600 A. Barnes, 512 M. Fardell.