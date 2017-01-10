Grantham Town march on in league cup

Northern Premier League

Integro League Cup

Second round

Lincoln United 2

Grantham Town 3

Grantham Town’s good run of form continued with a league cup victory at Ashby Avenue on Saturday.

Lee Shaw gave the Gingerbreads the lead on 19 minutes but the home side levelled through Gary King on the half hour mark.

Grantham went into half time in front thanks to a Michael Hollingsworth goal.

Striker Jeremiah Dasaolu extended Town’s lead on the hour mark, with the two-goal buffer remaining until the 90th minute when former Gingerbread Danny Brooks – one of many ex-Grantham faces in the United set-up – blasted home; but it was too little too late for the home side and Town returned home with their 10th successive unbeaten game.