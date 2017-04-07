Grantham Town now know their league cup opponents and the venue

Grantham Town’s opponents in the Northern Premier League Integro League Cup final will be a First Division North side, after Bamber Bridge defeated Buxton 4-2 at home on penalties last night, with the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.

And NPL officials have announced the date and venue for this season’s showpiece final.

The Gingerbreads booked their final place with a 2-1 semi-final win at The Meres on Tuesday night over Clitheroe, their own First Division North opponents.

Grantham and Bamber Bridge will now meet at Leek Town’s Harrison Park on Wednesday, April 19, when one of the two sides will wrest the cup from current holders Marine who lifted the trophy for a record fourth time last season at Farsley’s Celtic’s Throstle Nest, after coming from behind to beat Scarborough Athletic 2-1. Kick-off will be 7.45pm.

Like Marine, the eventual winners of this season’s competition will collect £2,000 in prize money, with the runners-up collecting £1,000. This week’s losing semi-finalists will both bank £500, while losing quarter-finalists were awarded £250.

Wishing both clubs well after their victories, NPL secretary Angie Firth said: “Well done and congratulations to you both on making it to the final of the Integro League Cup 2017.”