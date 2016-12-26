Grantham Town’s Boxing Day victory takes unbeaten run to eight games

Grantham Town extended their unbeaten to eight games with a 4-0 home win over basement side Corby Town on Boxing Day.

The Gingerbreads’ sixth victory in those eight games took them up to ninth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, just three points off the play-off positions.

Two goals in each half sealed Corby’s fate after a comparatively slow Grantham start at a bitterly cold Meres stadium.

Once the Gingerbreads got in gear, goal scoring chances came aplenty. But they went in front from a penalty when Jeremiah Dasaolu was held back in the box. Luke Shaw stepped up to take the 28th minute spot kick and drove the ball down the middle, with Corby keeper Daniel Farrell diving to his right.

Grantham doubled their advantage five minutes later when Dasaolu found space in the 18 yard area, outwitted a couple of defenders, before calmly curling the ball round Farrell with his left boot.

The home side continued the assault after the break and were rewarded a third time on the hour mark. Lee Shaw broke away on the left of midfield, left the defence standing and rounded the keeper before slotting home with aplomb.

It was 4-0 three minutes later after Farrell just managed to tip Lee Shaw’s 62nd minute effort out for a corner kick. Farrell fumbled from the flag kick delivery and Rhys Lewis managed to head in on the goal line.

The crowd bayed for more goals but the Gingerbreads had to settle for a festive.

Grantham Town: Preston, Wildin, Storey, Purcicoe, Galinski (c), Meadows (Wright 69), Clifton, Lewis (Hollingsworth 66), Dasaolu, Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw (Burrows 72). Subs not used: Martin, Rhule. Att: 269.