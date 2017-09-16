Grantham Town’s FA Cup dream comes crashing down

FA Cup

Second Qualifying Round

Grantham Town 3

Alvechurch 4

Grantham Town’s FA Cup dream came to a premature end at The Meres in a seven-goal nightmare of a game.

The omen was not good when the Gingerbreads went a goal down in the opening minute.

Town goalkeeper Kieran Preston went down injured in an attempt to clear the ball. Referee Mr Turner was either oblivious or saw no reason to stop the game and the loose ball was fired in.

Grantham’s deficit was doubled in the 31st minute after Mr Turner spotted Stefan Galinski shirt-pulling in the box and awarded a penalty to the visitors. Josh March sent Preston the wrong way and Alvechurch were two up.

The Gingerbreads looked like going into half time 2-1 down after Galinski thumped in from a corner kick on 43 minutes, but his goal was effectively annulled by March two minutes later, following farcical defending on Grantham’s behalf.

But Town did close the gap to a single goal again in the 75th minute. Oliver Luto floated a free kick into the penalty area from 35 yards and Rhys Lewis glanced his header in over keeper Jasmin Keranovic for 3-2.

With five minutes remaining, the visitors restored their two-goal cushion with a well timed counter attack, following sustained pressure from Grantham’s offensive line, substitute Luke Yates slotting in from a cross into the box.

Mr Turner added seven minutes on to the game and, in the sixth of those, Gingerbreads sub Jeremiah Dasaolo smashed home for 4-3, but it was too little too late and a minute later it was all over.

Grantham Town: Preston, Meadows, Luto, Baker (Potts 72), Galinski, Wright, Burrows (McMenemy 76), Lewis, Hempenstall (Dasaolu 90), Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw. Subs not used: Everington, Purcicoe, Thompson, Martin. Att: 332.