Grantham Town set for Warrington test

The The Gingerbreads will travel to face Warrington Town today.
The Wire kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory at home to Stourbridge, before being beaten 4-1 at Spennymoor Town in midweek.
Danny Ventre netted twice for the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One (South) newcomers on the opening day of their season.
Gerard Kinsella struck the side’s consolation on Tuesday evening.
Former Manchester City trainee and accomplished non-league goalscorer Ciaran Kilheeney is amongst the Warrington strikers.
