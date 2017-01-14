Grantham Town share the points with Barwell

Grantham Town were forced to share the points with Barwell at The Meres on Saturday.

The game truly was one of two halves, with the visitors bossing the first period after they shocked the Gingerbreads with a second minute Cleveland Taylor goal after an early defensive lapse.

Barwell’s strength, speed and agility frustrated Grantham throughout the first 45 minutes, with Town unable to find their fluid passing game.

The visitors went awfully close to doubling their advantage in the second minute of the second half, but Town keeper Kieran Preston came to his side’s rescue after another mix-up in defence.

Gingerbreads manager Adam Stevens brought on Brazilian striker Felice Barcelos six minutes later and suddenly the game changed.

Barcelos’ first touch was a shot after an intelligent run and cut-back from Lee Shaw on 55 minutes.

Grantham drew level a minute later when Lee Shaw headed in off the underside of the crossbar from a Luke Shaw cross.

The home side continued to have chances but Barwell edged ahead again in the 70th minute when Grantham were caught out by a cross from the right, headed in past Preston by Liam Kay.

But the Gingerbreads were full of fight and equalised a second time in the 83rd minute, this time with Barcelos heading in from close range.

Grantham battled in earnest for the winner but had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Grantham Town: Preston, Wildin, Storey, Purcicoe (Hollingsworth 45), Galanski (c), Meadows, Clifton, Lewis, Dasaolu (Barcelos 53), Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw. Subs not used: Burrows, Wright, Curtis.