Grantham Town shoot down high-flying Hednesford

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 4

Hednesford Town 1

Grantham Town upset the form book with a comfortable victory over higher opposition at The Meres on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads bossed the game from start to finish but went behind to the fourth-placed team against the run of play on 22 minutes.

Grantham captain Stefan Galinski intercepted a dangerous cross at the expense of a corner, and Jamie Sheldon’s flag kick was headed in by Dan Brenan.

But the home side were not down-hearted and levelled in the 36th minute when Danny Meadows nodded in from a Lee Shaw cross.

The Gingerbreads went in front two minutes later through Lee Shaw, who had looked offside but the linesman’s flag stayed down.

Grantham continued to dominate in the second half and extended their advantage on 74 minutes when Luke Shaw ran in on target, putting a cross in across the face of goal where Jeremiah Dasaolu was perfectly placed to fire into the opposite corner.

Victory was sealed three minutes later thanks to a Hednesford defensive mistake. A visiting defender’s clearing header came off the post and rebounded to Lee Shaw who headed past flailing goalkeeper Dan Crane and into the open goal.

Grantham Town: Preston, Wilkdin, Storey, Purcicoe, Galinski, Meadows (Wright 83), Clifton, Lewis (Hollingsworth 81), Dasaolu, Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw. Subs not used: Martin. Att: 223.