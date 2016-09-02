Grantham Town sign Luke Shaw on contract

In the week before the Gingerbreads start their Emirates FA Cup journey at Chasetown FC, Grantham manager Adam Stevens has been able to put Luke Shaw on a contract.

Luke, who joined the club over the summer, has been an instant hit with the Gingerbreads faithful. The midfielder has started every match so far this season, and set up Grant Ryan’s opener in Grantham’s win over Sutton Coldfield on Monday.

Stevens said the club was pleased to get Luke Shaw signed up: “We’re delighted to get Luke on contract, he’s young and exciting. I hope now his form continues.

“The FA Cup is important to everyone, the dream of making the First Round Proper and meeting a Football League side is one we all have. Chasetown have recent experience of this but we’re prepared and will do everything to make the next round.”

There has also been one player leave the Gingerbreads this week. Stevens confirmed that Jamie McGhee has left the club.

Jamie, who returned to the club during last season, has only made one substitute appearance this season, which was in Saturday’s defeat to Blyth Spartans.

Stevens commented: “Jamie spoke to us about his desire for first team action, at the end we agreed to release him. He’s a great lad and we wish him well wherever he ends up.”