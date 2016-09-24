Grantham Town sponsorship increased by JAG Decorating

Grantham Town this week announced that JAG Decorating have increased their sponsorship for this season.

Last season they sponsored the Halesowen match, but now they have new pitch perimeter board advert and a full page advert in the match day programme, ‘The Gingerbread’.

James Graham, owner of JAG Decorating, has a been involved with grassroots football for a long time. He said: “Having helped coach the Grantham Town girls’ football team alongside Kevin Reader in 2004, when my step-daughter Ashan and our very own Sophie Cope and her twin sister Becky were players, being able to now sponsor Grantham Town makes me very proud and I think it would be fantastic for more people to get behind this great team and come and support our hometown club.”

Former Central School and Grantham College student James, who established JAG Decorating in 1999, used to play in local football, but has since hung up his boots.

James said: “I am passionate about grassroots football, having played in the Grantham League with Billingborough and Pointon, although these days I prefer to be on the sidelines supporting my son Max who plays for Bourne Town under-18s.”

Gingerbreads director Sophie Cope said she was delighted that JAG Decorating had increased their sponsorship: “It shows that our efforts in our match sponsor hospitality is having a great effect for us.”

