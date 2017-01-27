Grantham Town striker Shaw looks to increase his goal tally

Grantham Town striker Lee Shaw goes into tomorrow’s home game looking to extend his ever-increasing goal tally.

The 22-year-old local lad made a seamless jump up from United Counties League football, with Harrowby United, to Northern Premier League level, and this week spoke about his striking exploits with the Gingerbreads.

Lee is now in his second full season with Town and has already scored 19 goals, 13 in the league this season, and along with his striker partner, Brazilian forward Felipe Barcelos, forms the top scoring partnership in the league.

Lee said: “I am really enjoying my football and it is great when you feel you can score in every game. I am a local lad so it has more meaning to do well in front of your family and friends.”

Lee is currently on a scoring roll, having struck home in the last six games for the club, and hopes that it will continue when the Gingerbreads face Ashton United at The Meres tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

Lee is only too aware that you need to make the most of the good times as a footballer, having suffered a serious shoulder injury last March in a game in Manchester.

He said: “It was a long term injury that meant I was only cleared to play again in September, so a lot of work went into the recovery and I am now reaping the benefits.”

With the Gingerbreads now on an a 12 match unbeaten run, the best since the 2011-12 season, there is a lot of optimism in the Grantham Town camp, and Lee paid tribute to his team-mates and the management team for their collective efforts.

Lee said: “We are a pretty tight bunch of determined players with no egos, and that is serving us well. I could not score goals unless my team-mates did their jobs well.

“We are also backed by some great fans that follow us everywhere and are a real part of our success.”

Tomorrow, the club are hoping that the success on the pitch will pull in some extra local fans.

Town manager Adam Stevens has promised to entertain the fans this season and hopes that this will encourage an increase in the gates as the team push for a play-off place in a very competitive league.

Stevens said: “We would love a big gate as the lads always respond to a good atmosphere. There were nearly 800 at Stafford last weekend and it makes a big difference.”

Once again, in a generous gesture to Gingerbreads fans, the club is offering a family ticket offer tomorrow, allowing entry for two adults and two children for just £15 – a saving of £11.

To redeem the offer, visit the ticket office in The Meres stadium foyer to buy the discounted ticket.

Food and drink are available in The Gingerbread bar before, during and after the match. Kick-off is 3pm.