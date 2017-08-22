Grantham Town to face Lincs rivals in FA Cup opener

The draw has been confirmed for the First Round Qualifying of this season’s Emirates FA Cup and Grantham Town will host Holbeach United next Saturday (September 2).

The fixture is the fourth time the two clubs have faced each other in the FA Cup, although the last meeting was in 1964 when the two sides drew 1-1 at London Road, before Grantham won the replay 1-0. The two prior to that saw the Gingerbreads victors in both 1961 (2-0 at Holbeach) and 1963 (2-0 at Grantham).

The Tigers’ last visit to The Meres came in 2015 in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy, the Gingerbreads again coming out on top, with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Corey Newman and Stefan Bilyk. Current Gingerbreads Rhys Lewis and Danny Meadows were both members of the squad that night.

Holbeach have already progressed through two rounds of the FA Cup, having disposed of Ely City in the Extra Preliminary Round (2-0), whilst they hammered Northampton ON Chenecks 6-1 on Saturday to set up the tie at The Meres.

The winners of the tie will pocket £3,000 from the Emirates FA Cup prize fund as they earn a place in the draw for the Second Round Qualifying.