HARROWBY UNITED 1 BOSTON TOWN 4: Poachers progress

Boston Town earned a 4-1 Lincs Senior Trophy victory at Harrowby United last night.

The Poachers - who also beat the Arrows 5-0 in the UCL Knockout Cup, but lost their home league fixture 2-1 - took a 2-0 lead into half time, following Richard Ford’s headed effort and an own goal from Jack Stafford.

Simon Ashton made it 3-0 before Liam Harper pulled a goal back for the hosts.

But Boston had the final word as Alex Beck scored for the fourth game in a row.

The Poachers now await the draw for the quarter-finals.