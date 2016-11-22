High five! Nobody Inn secure success

Latest news from the Arion Grantham and District
Sunday League...
Results from November 20:
The Benny O’Meara KO Cup: Nobody Inn Athletic FC 5 Helpringham Rovers FC 1, FC Osbournby Rangers 4 FC Genes 5, Witham Wanderers FC 5 The Green Man FC 7, Colsterworth United FC v AFC Earlsfield - postponed (waterlogged pitch).
The Freya Birch Supplementary Cup: AFC Holdingham 1 Totemic FC 7, Rippingale & Folkingham FC 2 The Royal Queen FC 3, Ancaster & Caythorpe FC 5 AFC Colsterworth 5 (Ancaster won 6-5 on pens), Nobody Inn Athletic Res FC 6 Pointon Sunday FC 0.
Fixtures for November 27:
Lincs Sunday Cup: FC Genes v Cromwell FC (TBC).
The Benny O’Meara Sunday Cup: Colsterworth United FC v AFC Earlsfield (Steve Beswick).
Arion Premier Division: The Royal Queen FC v Helpringham Rovers FC (Les West), Nobody Inn Athletic FC v The Green Man FC (Mick Massingham), Witham Wanderers FC v FC Osbournby Rangers (Lee Turner).
The Arion Division One: Ingoldsby Old Boys FC v Totemic FC (Dom Modd), Holdingham AFC v Ancaster & Caythorpe FC (Andrew Parker), Pointon Sunday FC v AFC Colsterworth (Jason Ulyatt).