High-flying Grantham Town lose to lowly Sports

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Mickleover Sports 1

Grantham Town 0

Second placed Grantham Town were undone by lowly Mickleover Sports at Station Road on Tuesday night.

Gingerbreads’ star striker Lee Shaw was unavailable for this fixture due to suspension, with his place taken by Jeremiah Dasaolu.

Dasaolu and fellow front man Jordan Hempenstall found themselves up against an experienced and solid Sports defence, led by Pablo Mills, as Grantham started the match in a lower gear than is their norm.

The Gingerbreads went behind in the 28th minute when the home side scored the only goal of the match. Mickleover found space to break on the right hand flank and fed the ball into the danger area where Bradley Grayson was lurking to slot home from close range.

Grantham looked better as half time approached, but Sports goalkeeper Lewis King did not find himself under threat too often.

Town came out after the break looking to continue to get back into the game, with boss Adam Stevens hoping to shake things up on the hour mark with three substitutes – Jack McMenemy, Rhys Lewis and Tom Potts.

Shortly after, the Gingerbreads had their best chance of at least salvaging a point from the encounter, but Danny Meadows headed wide from a Curtis Burrows corner kick.

Mickleover were content to defend their slender advantage, although Grantham had a couple of penalty shouts, but referee Mr Cattwell was having nothing of claims from Hempenstall and Lewis.

Mr Cattwell did, however, play six minutes of added time but, still, the Gingerbreads were unable to find an equaliser.

With other midweek results going against them, Town’s defeat dropped them to fifth in the league.

Grantham Town: Preston, Meadows, Thompson, Baker, Galinski, Hollingsworth, Luke Shaw, Wright, Hempenstall, Dasaolu. Subs: Lewis, Everington, Potts, McMenemy, Luto. Att: 335.