Jack’s the lad at the death as Bottesford earn a point

Notts Youth League

Division Three

Toton Tigers U15s 1

Bottesford FC U15s 1

Highflying Bottesford under 15s dropped their first points of the Notts Youth League season away to Toton Tigers.

Bottesford created a few decent chances but just couldn’t hit the target.

But it was Toton who went into the break 1-0 up when Joesph Ward capitalised on some poor defending from Bottesford and scored with his side’s first shot on goal.

The second half saw Bottesford again create chances, but they were either off target or straight at the Toton keeper.

Toton should have made it 2-0 but a fine save from Charlesworth in goal denied that.

With four minutes remaining Matt Cox took the ball past four Toton players and squared the ball across the face of the goal, where Jack Heafford was on hand to score the equaliser.