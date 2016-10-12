Last-gasp heartbreak for Gingerbreads

Evo-Stik League Premier Division

Ashton United 4

Grantham Town 3

Grantham Town suffered injury-time heartbreak at Ashton United on Tuesday night.

Richard Smith struck at the death to seal a 4-3 sucess for the hosts at Hurst cross.

The result was especially hard for the Gingerbreads to take as they felt they had secured a share of the points with a stoppage-time equaliser of their own just a minute earlier.

The Robins had come from behind twice before taking a 3-2 lead.

But Grantham looked to have earned a draw in dramatic fashion, only to be outdone by their hosts.

The visitors took an early lead as Rhys Lewis helped home Curtis Burrows’ delivery from a corner.

Mark Lees responded with a low drive which flew wide of the mark.

The Robins then needed the intervention of Alex Frost to stop Grantham doubling their lead as Felipe Barcelo looked favourite to convert Michael Hollingsworth’s cross.

Richard Smith drew Ashton level 10 minutes before the break as he shimmied through the defence to fire home.

But two minutes after the break Town were back in front.

Barcelo made sure this time, sweeping the ball beyond Terry Smith after meeting Ellis Storey’s left-wing cross.

The same player then forced the Ashton keeper into a vital save, important for the hosts as the Robins levelled again as Lee Knight’s cross was flicked on by Lee Gaskell for Matty Chadwick to finish off the post.

Soon after the hosts were in front as a pass released Knight down the left wing and he cut inside before beating Jake Turner at his near post.

In added time Grantham looked to have stolen a point as another Storey cross was coverted, this time by Burrows.

But that Gingerbread delerium didn’t last long as Cavell Coo progressed down the right wing and sent in a fine cross which was met by a unstoppable header from Richard Smith.

Evo-Stik League Premier Division

Grantham Town 2

Stafford Rangers 1

Goals from Curtis Burrows and Michael Hollingsworth were enough to secure a 2-1 victory over struggling Stafford Rangers on Saturday.

The away side’s poor run was stretched to 10 games without victory, but the Gingerbreads were happy to claim the three points.

Burrows opened the scoring within four minutes after firing home a rebound.

And after Hollingsworth doubled the advantage, it looked like Town would comfortably claim victory.

However, Rangers reduced the deficit before the break with a goal from Josh Gordon.

Stafford had a couple of early chances, with Michael Townsend nodding over and Sean Geddes seeing his shot blocked.

But Grantham defended a Rangers corner well, breaking through Clifton, who charged down on goal only to see his effort saved.

However, Burrows was on hand at the second attempt.

Back came Stafford but Gordon somehow missed the target from six yards.

Then Kyle Perry got his head to a cross and looped a shot goalwards which Jake Turner saved.

Grantham should have been awarded a penalty when James Bowen rashly slid in on Felipe Barcelos.

But on 22 minutes it was 2-0 as Hollingsworth pounced on a loose ball in the area to fire home.

Gordon reduced the arrears when he clipped the ball beyond Jake Turner, but the scoring ended there.

After the break Grantham’s Kyle Perry headed wide and Barcleos was denied by Adam Whitehouse, before Burrows’ follow-up was kept out by a combination of Michael Townsend and the post.

At the death Izak Reid’s free kick was turned away by a diving Turner, and then with virtually the last kick of the game, George Bowerman turned in the area and hit a shot that looked to be heading for the bottom corner, until Turner pulled off a great save.

TOWN: Turner, Wildin, Stoey, Lewis, Hollingsworth, Meadows, Clifton, Burrows, Barcelos Shaw 60), Saunders (Muskwe 90), Shaw; Subs (not used): Beckett, Durkin, Waby.

Ref: S. Abbott.

Att: 263.