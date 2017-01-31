League Cup win makes it 14 games without loss for Grantham Town

Grantham Town triumphed 4-1 at sixth placed Stourbridge to progress to the quarter-finals of the Northern Premier League Integro Cup.

A hat trick from Brazilian striker Felipe Barcelos formed the backbone of the Gingerbreads goal tally, with the visitors 3-1 up at half time.

Jeremiah Dasaolu set up Barcelos for his opener in the sixth minute, whilst Curtis Burrows volleyed home to double the lead on the quarter-hour mark.

Stourbridge pulled a goal back from a Luke Benbow strike 10 minutes later, but Barcelos restored the two goal cushion 10 minutes before the half time break.

Barcelos waited until the 74th minute to complete his hat trick and seal victory and Town’s 14th game unbeaten.