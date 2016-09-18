FOOTBALL: AFC Earlesfield and Pointon battle out draw in Sunday league

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

AFC Earlesfield

AFC Earlesfield 3

Pointon 3

This fixture brought the two new teams of the division together for the first time, played at Harrowby Lane in an entertaining game of two halves.

Pointon’s exuberant youthfulness caught AFCE on the hop with Matthew Spoors and Ben Jackson both scoring in the first half.

Despite some fine goalkeeping from Luke Dale in the AFCE net, Pointon went in 2-0 up at half-time.

AFCE rang the changes at half time but it was a fine strike from outside the box by Spoors that put Pointon 3-0 up.

AFCE galvanised themselves and their obvious skills and fitness began to pay dividends. Led by stand-in skipper Mark Smith, a spirited fight back began when Aaron Page’s pass across the box fell to the feet of Nathan Brettoner who managed to slot home.

With the momentum now changing, Morgan Taylor went on a fine individual run and superbly finished to make the score 3-2.

With the clock running down and AFCE pressing, Nathan Smalley managed to pick out Aaron Page who coolly slotted home to level the game and spark frenzied scenes on the sidelines.

Earlesfield: Dale, Keown, Smalley, Sterry, L. Page, Taylor, Hutton, N. Brettoner, McMillan, Smith, A. Page. Subs: Carroll, Osborn, McDonald, Stimson, K. Brettoner.

Pointon: Key, Barlow, Myers, Barley, Mallinson, Ramsden, Radford, Hill, Watts, Jackson, Spoors. Subs: used – Kokocinski, Doughty; not used – A. Hill, Rimmington, Truett.