FOOTBALL: AFC Earlesfield see off Colsterworth with five unanswered second half goals

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

AFC Earlesfield 5

Colsterworth United 0

A goalless first half saw both teams have their chances but a solid defensive performance by AFC’s Drew Chadwick and Rafal Kolasa made a very frustrating game for United’s front line. Score at the break 0-0.

The second half saw conditions worsen and Earlesfield were awarded a penalty when Mark Smith was brought down, with the always confident Sam Sterry slotting home.

The momentum was now with AFC and new addition Calum Stinson picked the ball up on the edge of the box and superbly picked out his spot to double the lead. Top scorer Nathan Brettoner soon added to that when he notched in his 10th for the season.

Man of the match Pierce Stimson managed to loop his effort over the keeper for the fourth and Jamie Ballaam grabbed his first goal for the club to round off a fantastic team performance.

AFC Earlesfield: Dale, Keown, Chadwick, Kolasa, N. Smalley, Stinson, Sterry, Ballaam, Stimson, Smith, Brettoner. Subs: Taylor, Charles, Carroll, P. Smalley, McMillan.