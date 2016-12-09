FOOTBALL: AFC Earlesfield triumph in style at Pointon

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

Pointon Sunday 2

AFC Earlesfield 7

An in-form AFC Earlesfield side continued their fine run of form with a convincing display against fellow Pointon.

The large Pointon pitch worked to AFC’s advantage with pacy wingers Morgan Taylor and Nathan Brettoner working well with full backs Nathan Smalley and Rafal Kolasa on the overlap, causing the home side all sorts of problems early on.

AFC found their breakthrough when Jamie Short’s through-ball found top scorer Brettoner who made it 1-0.

Short once again found Brettoner with a sublime pass and he had no trouble beating the helpless Pointon keeper.

Influential skipper Mark Smith made it 3-0 after another Short assist, before AFC stopper Luke Dale was called into action with a flurry of fine saves just before half time.

Pointon started the second half the way they ended the first and got their reward with a goal.

But Brettoner’s pace again proved too much when he was brought down in the area, allowing Sam Sterry to put away his fifth penalty of the season.

Smith found his spot to make it five before a battling Pointon side once again pulled one back.

A mix-up at the back saw Calum Stinson round the keeper to make it six for AFC, before man-of-the-match Dale brought down a Pointon player in the box, only to redeem himself by pulling off a fantastic penalty save.

Substitute Ricky Tuffs ended the onslaught superbly with a 30-yard volley to net his first AFC goal and make the score 7-2 at the final whistle.

AFC Earlesfield: Dale, Smalley, Kolasa, Moore, Sterry, Stinson, Stimson, Taylor, Brettoner, Short, Smith, Keown, Carroll, Charles, Tuffs, McMillan.