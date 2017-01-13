FOOTBALL: AFC Earlsfield match raises £500 for children’s charity

Grantham and District Sunday League team AFC Earlsfield held a match in aid of children’s charity Embrace at The Meres on Saturday.

The match was played on the grass pitch behind Grantham Town’s stadium and saw a massive squad of 42 rotating players take on the ever-improving AFC Earlsfield side. The Grantham Select XI won on penalties after the game ended 5-5 after 90 minutes.

Around 70 to 80 people attended the match, including Gingerbreads legend Adrian Speed who presented the trophies, and the event raised £500 on the day and online through Just Giving.

AFC Earlsfield player-manager Neil McMillan said: “It was brilliant. It was a great day.”