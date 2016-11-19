FOOTBALL: Ancaster & Caythorpe triumph at Colsterworth

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

AFC Colsterworth 1

Ancaster & Caythorpe 4

Ancaster started the game well straight from the kick-off, passing the ball around, and it wasn’t long till Ancaster got the goal they deserved.

After the ball was cleared by a Colsterworth defender, it fell to Harry New whose deflected shot hit the underside of the crossbar and went in.

But Colsterworth were back in the game not long after when their initial shot was blocked but fell to a player outside of the box and was put in the back off the net to make it all square.

Ancaster didn’t let that goal get to them and were soon back on top after a ball from Adam Rawdon found Ashley Drake who laid it off to Matthew Brookes, who then went round the keeper and slotted home.

Ancaster didn’t stop there and were quick to get another goal just before the half time whistle from Elliot Jubb, scored from a Luke Helstrip corner.

Ancaster were still looking for more goals in the second half from a few long rage free kicks, causing some trouble for Colsterworth in their own box. It then got even worse for Colsterworth when they went down to 10 men following two yellow cards.

Ancaster sealed the win after a throw found its way into the box and Luke Helstrip was there to smash it home.

Man of the match was Adam Rawdon.

Ancaster: Wells, Temperton, Boulton, Nichols, Stork, Brookes, Helpstrip, Rawdon (c), New, Drake, Jubb.

Subs, Fray, Eaton, Zuccotti, Claggot, Hewitt.