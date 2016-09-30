FOOTBALL: Ancaster share points with Totemic

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

Totemic 2

Ancaster 2

A second visit by Ancaster FC in as many league games for Totemic, as they looked for two wins out of two for a solid start to the season.

The game started promisingly for Totemic who bombarded the Ancaster goal with several corners early on.

A dominant man of the match performance by Gavyn Shearer ensured Ancaster couldn’t get any time on the ball in midfield, and some slick one touch passing by Totemic meant their keeper had very little to do in the first half.

Totemic took a deserved lead before the break when Frank Brown received the ball to his feet in the box and hooked it into the right hand corner of the net.

The second half saw Ancaster grow into the game and equalise after a long ball found a neat finish.

Totemic, fresh from a tough cup defeat to Ropsley the previous week which left many knocks and injuries, found it difficult to match their second half energy; this allowed Ancaster to take the lead after a goalmouth scramble.

A tactical change of formation saw Totemic push hard for the equaliser which came from captain Tom Parrish via a slight deflection.

Certainly a game of two halves, with both teams battling hard for a point apiece at the final whistle.

Totemic: Giddens, Cotton, Chadwick, Adamson, Walton, Whiting, Shearer, Parrish, Brown, Marshall, Blow.