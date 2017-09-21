FOOTBALL: Barrowby triumph in cup after penalty shoot-out

Notts Senior League Junior Cup

Barrowby 1

Southwell City Reserves 1 aet

(Barrowby won 3-1 on penalties)

Saturday marked Barrowby’s debut in the Junior Cup in a home tie against a team in the league above them.

The Swans were quickly reminded of Southwell’s position in League One when after only four minutes Clarke was tested but he managed to parry away to safety.

The lively Bobby Lee caused Southwell all kinds of problems and again went close after a great ball from Short but fired straight at the keeper.

On 23 minutes, Lee lined a free kick up on the edge of the 18 yard box and after a short run up hit a low drive that skimmed the outside off the post. This chance seemed to encourage Southwell to take it up a gear and a lovely move following great work out wide saw a header put wide from close range with the goal at their mercy.

Barrowby keeper Clarke was called into action on 40 minutes when he pulled off a brilliant point blank save.

A minute later though Barrowby’s task was mad harder when Radford received his second yellow and trudged off for an early bath.

The second half saw Barrowby having to play a more cautious game due to being a man down. Within two minutes Southwell did have the ball in the net but was adjudged to have been offside.

What followed for the majority of the second half was both teams cancelling each other out with both defences proving hard to break down.

It wasn’t until the 84th Minute that Barrowby began to turn the screw and great interplay between Walledge and Milne led to a last ditch header to avoid danger. Lee again hit a thunderous free kick on 87 minutes but the ball somehow missed the upright and wide.

The conditions worsened but 10 man Barrowby dominated the early spells of extra time.

With only five minutes remaining, Barrowby were awarded a free kick 30 yards out. Barrowby held their breath as Lee ran up and curled the ball over the wall, crashing in off the underside of the bar.

The celebrations were short lived as the next Southwell attack ended with the ball being slotted home from close range after a low driven ball across the Barrowby box.

Barrowby’s successful penalties were scored by Stafford, Yeniberitz and Lee, whilst Clarke saved three of Southwell’s efforts.