FOOTBALL: Confident Ingoldsby find back of the net nine times

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

Holdingham 1

Ingoldsby Old Boys 9

After gaining their first three points of the season last week, Ingoldsby Old Boys went into the game with Holdingham full of confidence.

Squad rotation saw a different starting 11 to the previous week, but the team took no time to settle into their new formation, finding themselves 2-0 up inside 10 minutes. The first saw man-of-the-match Ben Thorpe fire in an unstoppable free kick from 25 yards out, and his second came minutes later, rounding the keeper and slotting the ball home following a defence splitting-pass from Ashley McClean.

Holdingham came back into the game and forced Ingoldsby’s keeper Nathan Arnold into making two top drawer saves, and also hitting the post, but minutes after Ingoldsby made it three as McClean flicked on a long throw-in and Sam Scothern found himself free at the far post to slide the ball into the back of the net.

The second half saw Ingoldsby quickly out of the blocks to grab their fourth. Scothern’s searching cross found Simon Hollingworth bursting into the box, finishing with a bullet header. The fifth soon followed wjen Ben Thorpe’s near post corner was flicked home by the jubilant Philip Bingley.

Ingoldsby’s sixth came from another set-piece. Sam Thorpe connected well with Ben’s corner to rifle the ball between the home keeper’s legs.

Holdingham never gave up and took advantage of some over confidence by Ingoldsby, pulling one back half way through the second half, but this only spurred Ingoldsby on and Ben Thorpe swiftly completed his hat trick, evading the challenges of two defenders and finishing in the bottom corner.

A mix-up in the home team’s area saw Ingoldsby’s eighth come from an own goal. Colbi Sharpe finished off Ingoldsby’s goal scoring, grabbing his first of the campaign when he pounced on a loose ball and finished confidently.

Ingoldsby: Arnold, Carr, Hollingworth, S. Thorpe, Fox, Bingley, Clements, Scothern, Martini, McClean, B. Thorpe, Welby, Sharpe, Ruby, Harrison.

Ancaster & Caythorpe SAS 2

Colsterworth United 7

Colsterworth returned to winning ways to inflict a second defeat on Ancaster and Caythorpe SAS in as many weeks.

After a frantic start to the match, the deadlock was broken when a Lee Metcalfe cross was met by Shaun Daykin whose low struck shot hit Corey Ballaam’s shin to find its way into the Ancaster net and give the away side the early advantage.

This was soon cancelled out as the home side levelled through a superbly curled strike into the top corner.

Almost immediately, Colsterworth responded when Metcalfe was able to turn his man and drill a low cross for Keanan Ballaam to volley home his first for the club. Colsterworth extended their lead when Corey Ballaam controlled an Oliver Hutchinson long ball to slot home against the on-rushing keeper.

It was soon 4-1 when a Metcalfe corner was headed home by Sam Angeloni who was tireless throughout. Corey Ballaam completed his hat-trick soon after, racing on to a long throw to finish neatly at the near post.

A Metcalfe half volley was superbly kept out by the Ancaster keeper, only for the rebound to be put in by the prolific Ballaam who acrobatically finished to make the score 6-1 after 35 minutes.

Colsterworth continued to pile on the pressure and created several more scoring opportunities which weren’t seized upon before the half time interval.

The second half saw a more battling display from the home side whose efforts resulted in a consolation goal, however this again was soon cancelled out when substitute Jack Dilloway was able to provide a lobbed pass for Corey Ballaam to score his fifth of the game and restore the five goal cushion.

Man of the match was Lee Metcalfe.

Colsterworth United: Hutchinson, A. Hack, R. Hack, Daykin, Tolley, Stokes, Burkitt, Angeloni, Metcalfe, K. Ballaam, C. Ballaam. Subs: Reid, Rayworth, Dilloway, Spratley, Horton.